Residents relocated in wake of deadly landslide incident in Ha Giang Province

A passenger car and a four-seater car hit by a severe landslide in Ha Giang Province on Sunday morning. Photo: VNA

Forty-six households with more than 170 people in Thuong My Hamlet, northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, have been relocated from landslide-prone areas after a severe erosion caused a landslide that killed two people on Sunday morning.

The families were evacuated to stay at the hamlet’s community house.

The landslide, reported on National Highway No 2 running through Viet Vinh Commune, Bac Quang District, left three people missing and injured eight others as of Monday morning, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Eight houses completely collapsed. A passenger car, two trucks, three cars and many motorbikes were pushed down the slope by thousands of cubic metres of rocks and soil.

The eight injured victims are being treated at local hospitals with the support of Bach Mai Hospital and Vietnam-Germany Hospital in Hanoi.

The landslide caused traffic congestion to routes connecting Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang and other neighbouring localities with estimated initial property losses of over 20 billion dong (813,000 US dollars).

Hoang Quang Hung, Secretary of the Party Committee of Viet Vinh Commune, has warned of more erosion risks as large cracks continue to be reported on the hill in the landslide area, prompting evacuation action.

Local authorities have arranged volunteers to provide food and essential items to the residents, he said.