Researchers discuss solutions to water security in Mekong region

At the seminar on water security in the Mekong region. (Photo: VNA)

A joint effort by the Institute of Human Studies (IHS) under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences and the Sustainable Mekong Research Network (SUMERNET) Young Professionals (SYP) brought together researchers and scientists for a seminar on water security in the Mekong region.

Held on June 21 in a hybrid format, the event focused discussions on this critical issue.

Opening the seminar, IHS Director Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Hoai Le said it was a great opportunity for young people to exchange ideas and propose solutions to improve water security, adding that it also fostered collaboration among institutions, paving the way for sustainable partnerships and development.

Dr. Phan Thanh Thanh from SYP said the Mekong faces declining water levels and pollution, requiring closer regional cooperation and comprehensive, sustainable solutions to protecting water resources.

He proposed strengthening international and regional collaboration, enforcing water management policies based on advanced technology, and raising public awareness about water conservation.

Discussions at the event focused on improving water management systems, monitoring water quality, and adopting advanced technologies. Participants also called for measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change, such as promoting sustainable agriculture and building flood control infrastructure.

In 2022, the IHS and SYP conducted a project on air pollution in craft villages. A year later, they held a seminar on the role of the youth in environmental communications./.