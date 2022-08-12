Representatives of the Hanoi department of agriculture and rural development visit suppliers’ aquatic farms in Hoa Binh province

Delegates visit the farm of Mavin Hoa Binh Aquaculture Company Limited.

Hoa Binh has the large potential and advantages in aquaculture on Hoa Binh reservoir.



Within the framework of a conference to evaluate the coordination to ensure food safety, improve the quality of agricultural, forestry and fishery trade between Hoa Binh province and Hanoi, delegates visited outstanding aquaculture facilities on Hoa Binh reservoir.

The delegates visited Hoa Binh aquaculture farm of Mavin Hoa Binh Aquaculture Company Limited which covers 100ha of water surface in Hien Luong commune, Da Bac district, Hoa Binh province. With the advanced technology and clean water, the product of Hoa Binh reservoir fish of Mavin has been certified VietGap standards. Hoa Binh provincial sub-department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries quality management also certified the right to use the trademark of Song Da - Hoa Binh fish for tilapia and oreochromis products. Mavin fish products have been sought much after by Hanoi customers.

The Hai Dang aquaculture company limited is one of two large-scale fish-cage firms on Hoa Binh reservoir. Director of the company Nguyen Van Toan introduced its exploiting process and aquaculture to the delegates. On average, the yield of Hai Dang aquaculture reached nearly 500tons of fish/year with the major products of black carp, carp, tilapia and catfish which are farmed following VietGap standards.

According to the Hoa Binh provincial sub-department of aquaculture, the province has 4,750 cages with the yield of 5,590 tons per year. There are about 30 farms on Hoa Binh reservoir, providing 2,000 tons of fish products to the market. In which, three farms have production and consumption chains of Da river fish in Hanoi, equivalent to about 500 cages.