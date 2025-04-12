Representatives from over 30 countries, territories to join HCM City travel expo

People visit Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

More than 520 exhibitors, 50 localities in Vietnam, along with 240 buyers from over 30 countries and territories will participate in 19th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2025) which is slated to take place from September 4-6.

Announcing the event at the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM Hanoi 2025) on April 11, the HCM City Department of Tourism also said that approximately 12,600 business-to-business (B2B) meetings are expected to be held within the expo.

Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the department, said that ITE HCMC 2025, with the theme “Sustainable Tourism - Vibrant Experiences,” aims to create breakthroughs in tourism. The event is expected to help tourism associations and domestic businesses enhance their competitiveness while enhancing the appeal of Vietnamese tourism compared to other countries in the region and the international market.

The ITE HCMC 2025 will feature 16 main activities, including trade connections, forums, conferences, and workshops.

Notably, from September 3-6, HCM City will also host the 12th General Assembly of the Tourism Promotion Organisation for Global Cities (TPO), which presents an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to expand cooperation, promote tourism, and boost the local economy.

This year, programmes such Vietnam International Sourcing and the 2025 Export Forum will coincide with the ITE HCMC Fair, which is expected to yield significant values as Vietnam International Sourcing focuses on connecting manufacturing and exporting businesses with international buyers, while ITE HCMC serves as a bridge to promote tourism in Vietnam./.