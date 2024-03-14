Making news
Renowned Korean singer donates money to mangrove forest development in Vietnam
Currently, Jisoo has 4.99 million subscribers on her YouTube channel Happiness Jisoo.
The singer opened her YouTube channel in January 2023 and previously expressed her intentions to donate the money she makes from her YouTube channel, sharing that the money will be donated to places that need it more than she does.
Jisoo also recently launched her own agency, BLISSOO, for her personal activities.
The four-member Blackpink had a concert at the Hanoi-based My Dinh National Stadium on July 29 and 30, 2023, drawing a total of 70,000 concert-goers, including around 3,000 foreigners./.