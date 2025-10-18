Making news
Renowned duo Secret Garden ready for special show in Vietnam
The concert, titled “Secret Garden Live in Vietnam”, is part of the 2025 Good Morning Vietnam, an annual international community-focused music project spearheaded by the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and IB Group Vietnam. The show coincides with the 30th anniversary of the duo's career.
At a press conference on October 17, the artists expressed their deep emotion at being part of a meaningful social project, especially upon learning that all ticket proceeds from the concert will be donated to support people recently affected by storms and floods.
Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan Newspaper, shared that it took the organisers two years to arrange the schedule for Secret Garden to perform in Vietnam. Vietnam is also the first stop on the duo’s 30th anniversary world tour.
Secret Garden, comprising Norwegian composer-pianist Rolf Løvland and Irish violinist Fionnuala Sherry, gained international acclaim after clinching the 1995 Eurovision Song Contest with their hauntingly beautiful “Nocturne”. The win cemented their status as torchbearers of classical crossover genre.
Their 1996 debut album, “Songs from a Secret Garden”, achieved platinum status in Norway and the Republic of Korea and lingered on Billboard’s New Age chart for 101 weeks. Its tracks became cultural touchstones in Asian pop culture and art-house cinema. This year, the album will be reissued as a remastered edition, a testament to the duo’s lasting appeal across generations.
For their Vietnam debut, Secret Garden will take a minimalist stage, letting the narrative power of their music speak. The setlist, a journey from evocative instrumentals to Nordic-Celtic folk-infused compositions, is crafted to harmonise with Hanoi’s autumnal serenity and the community-driven spirit of Good Morning Vietnam.
Since its launch in 2023, Good Morning Vietnam has sought to bring world-class music to Vietnamese audiences while sharing the nation’s cultural and historical richness with the world. Previous editions showcased Kenny G in November 2023 and Bond in October 2024, with all ticket proceeds dedicated to supporting victims of storms and floods./.