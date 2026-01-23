Renewing mindset, setting development vision through 2045: Party General Secretary To Lam

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at an international press conference announcing the results of the 14th National Party Congress on the afternoon of January 23. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s development demands in the next phase require new approaches, new thinking and new action, Party General Secretary To Lam said at an international press conference announcing the results of the 14th National Party Congress on the afternoon of January 23, adding that these priorities are clearly reflected in the Congress documents.



Touching on new points of the Congress, the Party chief said the most important and immediately visible change lies in the renewed approach to drafting the documents.



The political report integrates three previously separate documents - the political report, the socio-economic report and the review of Party building - into a single, unified and comprehensive one, with clearer priorities. Designed to be concise, easy to understand, remember and implement, this integration stands out as a key hallmark of the Congress, he said.



The second new point, he said, is that the Congress was held at a particularly pivotal historical moment, in a new context that calls for a fresh vision - one that extends beyond the 14th term (2026–2031) toward a horizon through 2045.



In 2031 that marks the end of the 14th National Party Congress term, the Party will need to review the Platform and study the formulation of a new one to meet the country’s development requirements in the new context, he added.



Another new point, he said, is that Vietnam’s development needs in this phase require fast, efficient and proactive progress, making it necessary to build an appropriate development model. Economically, Vietnam must adopt a model capable of delivering double-digit growth.



“Only with double-digit growth can we achieve the targets set; the growth model must change,” the Party chief stressed.



Deepening international integration



Responding to a question from a journalist from Russia's Pravda newspaper on Vietnam’s role in addressing global and regional issues, General Secretary Lam said Vietnam has elevated international relations and foreign affairs to a new level of importance, on par with national defence and security tasks.



National defence, security and foreign affairs have been designated as core, regular priorities - an elevation not seen in documents or resolutions of previous Party congresses. This shift underscores the heightened role of diplomacy and Vietnam’s elevated standing in addressing global issues, as the country clearly defines its responsibilities to the international community.



Vietnam is becoming increasingly connected with global security and development issues and will continue to work closely with other countries and multilateral institutions to address international challenges, he affirmed.



On international security, the Party chief said Vietnam is ready to further step up its role as a mediator, facilitator and bridge in resolving disputes and conflicts, making practical contributions to peacebuilding and security at both regional and global levels.

“In practice, we have done so and are continuing to carry out these tasks,” he noted.



On development, General Secretary Lam said Vietnam is ready to share its development experience, take part in global efforts to eradicate poverty, and continue honouring its commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals.



Answering a question from Japan’s NHK Television on international integration, he said Vietnam has identified economic integration as the core pillar in pursuing double-digit growth, with integration in other areas designed to facilitate that objective.



At the same time, political, security and defence integration is needed to bolster national capacity and standing, alongside stronger strategic autonomy, self-reliance and resilience, the leader said./.