Remarks by Vietnam’s top leader at UN Summit of the Future

The Vietnam News Agency introduces the translation of the his speech.



SPEECH BY GENERAL SECRETARY OF THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF VIETNAM CENTRAL COMMITTEE AND STATE PRESIDENT TO LAM AT THE UNITED NATIONS SUMMIT OF THE FUTURE

(September 22, 2024, New York, the US)



Dear Mr. President of the United Nations General Assembly,

Dear Mr. Secretary-General of the United Nations,

Dear distinguished guests,



The history of human development has witnessed tremendous progress. Human intelligence has changed the world, making life better, more developed, and more perfect in every aspect. However, it is also humans who have caused the difficulties and challenges that humanity faces today. They are climate change, epidemics, resource depletion, and the creation of weapons of mass destruction. Right now, the choices we make today will shape our future.



Amid the rapid development of science and technology, the goal of sustainable development and the well-being of humanity must be placed at the center of our efforts and remain our highest objective. Scientific and technological achievements must serve social progress, focus on humanity, liberate individuals, promote comprehensive human development, and continually improve living standards, for the benefits and happiness of humanity and for future generations.



Scientific and technological achievements should promote cooperation and not become tools against nations or go against the aspirations for peace, development, equity, and justice of all peoples. The fruits of human intelligence must concentrate on economic development, building a fair and civilized society, enhancing the quality of life for the people, and alleviating poverty. Therefore, we propose to increase investments in medical research, education and training, digital transformation, green transition, and solutions that serve the masses, while minimizing investments in the research and production of weapons of mass destruction, for the goal of peace, stability, sustainable development, and equality among nations and peoples worldwide.



In this pivotal period, we need to strengthen solidarity, cooperation, and mutual respect, adhere to international law and the United Nations Charter, and resolve disagreements and disputes through peaceful means. Major powers must act responsibly and share the common sci-tech achievements to advance together. The UN and regional organisations, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), should take the lead in promoting cooperation and coordinating actions to respond to global challenges and harness opportunities from scientific and technological advances.



We are standing before a historic opportunity to usher the world into a new era, a new phase of development that is better, for progress and social equity, and for the well-being, freedom and happiness of people. This can be achieved when we reach consensus and act together, make joint efforts, and cooperate closely and effectively.



Vietnam welcomes the documents adopted at the summit and hopes that their contents will be implemented decisively and effectively. We wish that the UN, in its central coordinating role, along with international organisations, will continue to make more practical and effective, and stronger contributions toward preventing threats to the rapid and sustainable development of the world starting today.



Vietnam pledges to make positive and effective contributions to joint efforts aimed at building a peaceful world with equal development for a prosperous and happy life of humanity.



Thank you very much./.