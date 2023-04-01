Making news
Remains of over 19,300 martyrs repatriated in past decade
The conference was held to review a coordination programme between the national steering committee on search, repatriation and reburial of martyrs and the Vietnam Veterans’ Association in the 2017-2022 period, and sign a new agreement to cover the 2023-2030 period.
Of the total figure, the remains of 9,533 soldiers were found at home, while those of 3,062 martyrs were uncovered in Laos, and those of 6,762 martyrs were located in Cambodia.
The results were attributed to the information sharing and international cooperation to collect information about martyrs and martyrs’ graves, as well as efforts to decipher locations and landmarks from military units during the wartime.
In the 2023-2030 period, the national steering committee and the Vietnam Veterans’ Association continue to maintain the implementation of the Party’s guidelines, the State’s policies and laws, the Prime Minister’s decisions and the committee’s programmes and plans on the search for and repatriation and reburial of martyrs’ remains.
The two sides will step up cooperation activities with foreign organisations and individuals to share, provide and receive information related to Vietnamese soldiers who sacrificed and went missing during the wartime. They plan to deploy search technologies to better location ability and identification of martyrs whose personal information is lacking./.