Remains of fallen soldiers reburied in Quang Tri

The People's Committee of the central province of Quang Tri on May 7 held a memorial and re-burial services at Quang Tri Martyrs’ Cemetery for the remains of three soldiers who laid down their lives during wartime.



The remains were found at the construction site of the Quang Tri Town Administrative Centre after the construction unit discovered some explosive materials and reported it to local authorities. Upon receiving the news, the Military Command of Quang Tri province dispatched forces to the scene to handle explosive materials and discovered the remains of the martyrs, along with their belongings include AK rifles, shovels, buttons, rubber sandals and wallets.



At the event, representatives of provincial leaders, National Steering Committee 515, Military Region 4, the special working group of Laos’ Savannakhet province and officers, local armed forces and people offered incense and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and independence of the Fatherland./.