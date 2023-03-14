Making news
Rehabilitation model for AO/dioxin victims spread nationwide
The event aimed to continue spreading the health care and rehabilitation model for AO/dioxin victims nationwide in the near future.
The project was carried out in Hai Phong city and Lao Cai, Thai Nguyen, Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Nam, Binh Dinh, Dong Thap and Ben Tre provinces. The ministry assigned the department to work closely with six centrally-run and relevant units on the project.
So far, all 35,817 AO/Dioxin victims and their children have been listed for health monitoring. Up to 11,973 victims and their children have been regularly screened to detect health problems early.
Over 31,500 children aged below 6 were screened and had their functional disabilities restored. As many as 1,290 autistic children were examined, diagnosed and identified with the need for rehabilitation intervention while 478 families of autistic children were instructed on both theoretical and practical intervention methods.
Vietnam has developed a rehabilitative service network, with two hospitals and rehabilitation centres, 38 provincial rehabilitation and traditional medicine hospitals, and 550 rehabilitation departments of general hospitals, and central, provincial and district hospitals.
More than 9,000 out of the 11,000 communes with medical staff have been trained in rehabilitation and about 25% of communes can provide rehabilitation services in the commune and community-based rehabilitation./.