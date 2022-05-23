Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Reference exchange rate down 28 VND at week’s beginning

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,117 VND/USD on May 23, down 28 VND from the last working day of the previous week (May 20).

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,810 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,423 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank added 5 VND to both rates, listing at 23,005 VND/USD (buying) and 23,315 VND/USD (selling).

Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,030 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD./.

