Reference exchange rate down 16 VND on July 26

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,932 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,557 VND/USD.



At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates dropped.



At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,460 VND/USD (buying) and 23,830 VND/USD (selling), both down 5 VND from the end of July 25.



BIDV also reduced both rates by 15 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,510 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,810 VND/USD./.