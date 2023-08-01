Reference exchange rate down 1 VND

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,944 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,569 VND/USD.



At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.



At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,485 VND/USD (buying) and 23,855 VND/USD (selling), unchanged from the end of July 31.



Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,540 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,840 VND/USD./.