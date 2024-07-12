Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Reference exchange rate decreases on July 12

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 24,248 VND/USD on July 12, down 5 VND from the previous day.
  The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 24,248 VND/USD on July 12 (Photo: VietnamPlus)  

 



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,460 VND/USD and the floor rate 23,035 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates saw decreases.

At 8:40 am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 25,210 VND/USD (buying) and 25,460 VND/USD (selling), dowm 5 VND from July 11.

BIDV also cut both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 25,240 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,460 VND/USD./.

VNA/VNP

