Reference exchange rate continues to drop on January 30

The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 25,074 VND/USD on January 30. Photo: VNA

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,074 VND/USD on January 30, down 9 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,328 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,820 VND/USD.



At 8:15, the buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also fell remarkably.



Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,820 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,180 VND/USD, both down 60 VND from the January 29 morning session.



Meanwhile, BIDV cut the buying rate by 90 VND and the selling rate by 30 VND, listing at 25,820 VND/USD and 26,180 VND/USD, respectively./.