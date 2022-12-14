Red Sunday 2023 blood donation campaign to open in Hanoi

The main festival of the 15th Chu Nhat Do (Red Sunday) 2023 blood donation campaign will officially take place at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology in Hanoi on December 18 in an effort to overcome the blood shortage situation in hospitals during the upcoming Tet (Lunar new year) holidays.



The annual event will be organised by the Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper, the National Steering Committee on Traffic Safety, and the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusions (NIHBT) in more than 40 provinces and cities across the country.





Le Xuan Son, editor-in-Chief of the Tien Phong newspaper and head of the organising committee, said that the organising committee expects to collect 45,000 - 50,000 blood units during four months, from November 2022 to February 2023.



This year's Red Sunday blood donation campaign will focus on solving blood shortages at hospitals during the Lunar New Year holidays, Son said at a press conference on December 12.



He added that from November 2022 until now, the campaign has been organised in six provinces and cities with nine blood donation events receiving nearly 5,000 blood units.



Last year, due to the pandemic, many blood donation events were cancelled, and the 14th Red Sunday festival has mobilised more than 50,000 units of blood in 43 provinces and cities, compared to 96 units of blood collected at the first Red Sunday in 2009.



The blood collected from the Red Sunday series of voluntary blood donation festivals has helped the health sector reduce the health sector’s blood shortage risk and helped patients who needed blood to save their lives./.