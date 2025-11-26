“Red Rain” wins Golden Lotus Award at 24th Vietnam Film Festival

The Red Rain film crew celebrates winning the Golden Lotus Award. Photo: thanhnien.vn

“Mua do” (Red Rain), directed by Dang Thai Huyen, has won the Golden Lotus Award for feature film – the most prestigious category of the Vietnam Film Festival, at the 24th edition of the event, which closed in Ho Chi Minh City on November 25.



The film also secured several other accolades, including the best visual effects, best supporting actor, and best sound.



Speaking at the ceremony, Huyen noted that making historical stories compelling enough to attract younger audiences to films on history and revolutionary warfare, helping them appreciate previous generations and the value of peace, remains a significant challenge for filmmakers.



She described this year’s festival as both successful and radiant, with productions from both private studios and State organisations earning strong audience feedback, reflected in promising box office performance and high artistic quality. This, the director said, is an encouraging sign and a launchpad for even more impactful works in the future.

The country’s largest national cinema event, held biennially by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, also presented the Golden Lotus Awards to two documentary, two animated, and one scientific films.



Its Silver Lotus Awards were given to three works “Dia Dao – Mat troi trong bong toi” (Tunnel: Sun in the Dark), “Tu chien tren khong” (Hijacked) and “Chi dau” (The Real Sister).



Acting prizes went to Phuong Anh Dao for Best Actress in “Mai”, and Tuan Tran for Best Actor in “Mang me di bo” (Leaving mom). Supporting actor awards were presented to Hong Dao (The Real Sister), Bao Dinh (Hijacked), and Phuong Nam (Red Rain).



Addressing the event, Dang Tran Cuong, Director of the ministry’s Cinema Department, highlighted that Vietnam is among the few countries worldwide where both film production and box office revenue have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Vietnamese films now account for nearly 70% of cinema screenings, demonstrating the resilience and strong development of the nation’s film industry.



He noted that the key foundations for this growth include political stability, a growing economy, improved living standards, and the perseverance and creativity of the filmmaking community./.