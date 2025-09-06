Making news
“Red Rain” screened at Quang Tri Ancient Citadel to honour fallen soldiers
A special screening of the film Mua do (Red Rain) was held on the evening of September 4 at the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, a national special relic site in the central province of Quang Tri, to pay tribute to heroic martyrs, drawing thousands of local residents and visitors.
Nguyen Thi Hong, a resident of Quang Tri ward, said she and her family were eager to attend once they learned that Red Rain would be shown at the citadel. She further stated that this is a meaningful activity, not only to honour the martyrs who sacrificed for national independence, but also to inspire patriotism, pride, and the indomitable spirit of the nation right here in heroic Quang Tri.
Cap Thi Thien Trang, head of the Management Board of the Memorial Site for late Party General Secretary Le Duan and Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, noted that screening the film at the place where its story is set holds special significance.
In recent days, the film has been warmly received, with many viewers visiting the citadel afterwards to offer incense and flowers in tribute to fallen heroes. During the National Day holiday from August 30 to September 2, the site welcomed nearly 10,000 visitors – a record number.
Nguyen Thanh Chung from Trieu Phong commune shared that the film gave him a deeper understanding of the hardships and sacrifices of soldiers during the 81-day battle of 1972 at the citadel. He said the film moved audiences to tears and helped them better appreciate the value of peace.
The screening was co-organised by the Quang Tri Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People’s Army Cinema to honour martyrs and those who supported the film’s production.
On September 5, Red Rain will continue to be shown free of charge at Rio Cinemas and Vincom Plaza Dong Ha in Quang Tri at 9:30am and 1:30pm. Additional screenings for provincial leaders and officials are scheduled in Dong Ha on the evening of September 5 or the morning of September 6.
Adapted from a novel by Chu Lai, who also penned the screenplay, Mua do draws its narrative from the historic battle that symbolised the Vietnamese people's determination for independence, freedom, and national unity during the resistance war against the US. More than 4,000 soldiers lost their lives in the fight for the citadel./.