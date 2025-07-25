Red Cross Society launches emergency relief for flood-hit Nghe An province

The Vietnam Red Cross Society's staff prepare essential goods to support households affected by flooding following Storm Wipha. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee on July 24 decided to launch an emergency relief operation to support households affected by flooding following Storm Wipha in the central province of Nghe An.

The committee has committed nearly 650 million VND (24,870 USD) in aid for flood-hit residents. This includes 200 million VND in cash for families who suffered fatalities, injuries, or significant losses of homes, livelihoods, and food; and hundreds of relief boxes.

A VRCS team will travel to affected localities to deliver aid and provide moral support to residents.

Along with the emergency aid delivery, the VRCS Central Committee has instructed its specialised units to work closely together to ensure swift and targeted distribution, meeting actual needs.

According to the Standing Office of Nghe An’s Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention, Search and Rescue, and Civil Defence, as of the afternoon of July 24, 30 communes in the province remained completely or partially isolated, with 22,394 households, equivalent to 102,182 people, without electricity. The flooding has left three people dead, one missing, and four injured. A total of 495 houses have been damaged or unroofed, while 1,276 others remain submerged.

Nghe An authorities are closely coordinating with military forces to deploy helicopters for air-dropping essential supplies to areas still inaccessible by road./.