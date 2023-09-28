Reception held to mark China’s 74th National Day

The event was attended by Nguyen Hoang Anh, member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, together with several leaders from Vietnamese sectors, agencies and localities, and representatives from international organsiations in Hanoi.



Chinese Ambassador Xiong Bo briefed the guests on the achievements that the Chinese Party, State and people have attained over the past 74 years, and laid stress on the sound ties between Vietnam and China, the two next-door neightbours.



The relations with Vietnam has been given a priority in China’s neighbourhood diplomacy, he said, describing it as a strategic choice of the latter based on the time-tested bilateral ties.



China stands ready, together with Vietnam, to consistently follow the strategic leadership of the top leaders of the two Parties and State to bring new-era contents to the Vietnam – China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, thus giving better benefits to both nations and their people.



On behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, Anh congratulated the Chinese Party, State and people on their achievements over the course of 74 years of national construction and development.



He expressed his firm belief that China, a world economic power, will take firm steps in the journey to realise its “Two Centenary Goals”, turning itself into a modern socialist country which is prosperous, strong, democratic, civilised and harmonious.



Both nations are celebrating their 15th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership – the highest level in the Southeast Asian country’s international relations, he said, adding over the past years, both Parties and states have enjoyed great strides in their relations, especially following the official visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in October 2022.



The Vietnamese Party, State, and people will join hands with their Chinese counterparts to elevate the ties into a new chapter of development with higher political trust, more practical cooperation, and stronger social foundation, he added./.