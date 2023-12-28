Rare sea turtle rescued in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province

The forest protection department at Con Dao National Park release stranded green turtle (Chelonia mydas) to the sea. (Photo: VNA)

The forest protection department at Con Dao National Park on December 27 rescued and released back to the sea a rare green turtle (Chelonia mydas), which was stranded on a beach in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.



The animal was found by two foreign tourists while they were wandering at Lo Voi Cape beach in Con Dao district on the same day. The tourists immediately informed the Con Dao National Park Forest Protection Department about the finding.



Upon receiving the information, the department quickly sent forest rangers to the site to rescue the stranded green turtle and return it into the natural environment.



Nguyen Thai Hau, deputy head of the department, said the turtle swam close to the shore while searching for food, then the tide receded so quickly that it became stranded.

Beaches in Con Dao see the largest number of sea turtles come to nest and lay eggs in Vietnam, accounting for about 80%.



In 2023, Con Dao National Park successfully rescued and relocated 2,262 turtle nests with 212,644 eggs. It also helped hatch and released more than 166,000 baby turtles into the sea. Meanwhile, tracking devices were attached on nearly 400 mother turtles coming to lay eggs on Con Dao beaches./.