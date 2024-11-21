Rare green sea turtle released in Quang Tri (Photo: VNA)



A rare green sea turtle, weighing nearly 20 kilograms, was successfully rescued and released back into the ocean by the Con Co Island Marine Reserve Management Board on November 19.

Locals discovered the turtle earlier that morning at Cua Viet Beach in Gio Linh district, entangled in a fishing net and struggling to move. Recognising its endangered status, they promptly reported the sighting to local authorities.

Volunteers from the marine reserve quickly arrived to assess the turtle’s condition. They carefully removed the fishing net before releasing the turtle into its natural habitat. Identified as “Chelonia mydas,” the green sea turtle is listed as an endangered and critically protected species in Vietnam’s Red Data Book.

The Con Co Marine Reserve has led sea turtle conservation, working closely with local authorities and communities to protect these vulnerable creatures. Through education campaigns and rescue efforts, the reserve has enhanced awareness and contributed significantly to preserving marine biodiversity in the region.

This successful rescue highlights the importance of community involvement in wildlife conservation and the ongoing efforts to safeguard endangered species in Vietnam./.