Rare frost in mid-March covers Ta Xua peak in Yen Bai

Ta Xua peak in Ban Cong commune, Tram Tau district, the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, was coated in thick frost from the night of March 18 until 7:30 am on March 19.

According to Dao Viet Nghiem, Chairman of the Ban Cong communal People’s Committee, frost typically forms on Ta Xua Peak before the Lunar New Year. The appearance of the rare phenonmena in mid-March is unprecedented.

The frost, which lasted through the night, began to melt after sunrise. This marks the third time frost has appeared on Ta Xua Peak since the start of the year./.