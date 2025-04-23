Rare Asian open-bill storks spotted in Gia Lai, sparking conservation push

A flock of Asian open-bill storks in Gia Lai (Photo: VNA)

Residents of Ia Mron commune, Ia Pa district, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai have reported the presence of a flock of Asian open-bill storks (Anastomus oscitans), a rare and endangered species listed in Vietnam’s Red Data Book.

The commune’s Party Committee acted swiftly, asking competent units to safeguard the storks. Patrol teams now scour the fields, keeping watch over the birds, while the People’s Committee has launched campaigns to warn residents that hunting endangered wildlife is a criminal offence.

The local Fatherland Front and mass organisations have been mobilised to intensify conservation efforts. Local Party units are ensuring that both members and residents strictly comply with laws on biodiversity conservation.

The Asian open-bill stork, with its distinctive gap-beaked silhouette, is a wetland dweller that thrives in rice paddies and marshes, often foraging in flocks, Its return to Ia Mron is a proof that Gia Lai’s fields remain a haven for migratory bird species on the brink./.