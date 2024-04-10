Making news
Railway sector gears up to meet demand in peak travel season
According to the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR), it is busy with arranging night trips to Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, providing visitors an opportunity to enjoy the splendour of the city of the thousands of flowers.
Before the official launch on April 14, free tickets are offered on the trips from April 11 - 13.
The DL11 train will leave Da Lat Station at 18:15 while DL12 departs from Trai Mat Station at 19:15, with free artichoke tea and wifi on board. Particularly, a cine dome that screens a railway documentary will be inaugurated at the Da Lat Station on April 14, bringing new experiences to visitors.
Earlier, a train route named “Central Heritage Connection” linking Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue and Da Nang city was put into operation at the end of March.
During the about three hours of this train journey, tourists can contemplate the magnificent natural beauty along Hai Van Pass, dubbed “Thien ha de nhat hung quan” (the world’s most marvelous wonder) and also among the 10 most beautiful drives in the world as selected by renowned US magazine Travel Leisure, with one side being Truong Son Mountain Range and the other the sea before reaching Da Nang, which boasts one of the six most beautiful beaches on the planet.
On the way back, from Da Nang to Hue, they can set foot in the former capital of Hue, which is home to various heritage sites.
In particular, riding either trips departing Hue for Da Nang or vice versa in the morning or the afternoon, tourists can enjoy the stunning sunrise or sunset scenes on Lang Co, one of the most beautiful bays in the world, and taste typical local delicacies.
The VNR said although the route was freshly operated, it has garner widespread interest from both domestic and international visitors.
According to Chairman of the VNR Member Council Dang Sy Manh, the train on this route consists of five modern seating carriages and another for community activities, expected to be an impressive mobile check-in place for passengers. The train will be equipped with wifi in April.
At Da Nang and Hue Stations, there are VIP waiting rooms and automatic bicycle hire services.
The SE11/SE12 trains have been added to the Hanoi – HCM City route to serve growing travel demand during the summer peak period.
An array of promotional programmes has been rolled out, including discounts for round-trip fares and tickets for groups of passengers./.