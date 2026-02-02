Quy Nhon wins ASEAN Clean Tourist City Award 2026

Ky Co tourism area in Quy Nhon. Photo: VNA

Quy Nhon in Gia Lai province has been honoured with the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Award 2026, marking the third time it has received this prestigious regional recognition, according to Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee.

The award was presented within the framework of the 45th ASEAN Tourism Forum, where the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) announced the ASEAN Tourism Awards 2026. The awards this year cover several categories, including the ASEAN Clean Tourist City, ASEAN Green Hotel, ASEAN MICE Venue, and ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Product.

Previously, Quy Nhon was also honoured with the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Award in 2020 and 2024, demonstrating its consistent commitment to environmental protection, urban cleanliness and sustainable tourism development.

According to Do Thi Dieu Hanh, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Gia Lai will continue to implement comprehensive solutions to maintain and further strengthen this title. These efforts include repositioning the province’s tourism map, strictly complying with ASEAN environmental protection standards, and strengthening connectivity with international tourism markets. The province will also focus on the effective organisation of the Visit Vietnam Year, particularly major international events to be hosted by the province.

Maintaining the ASEAN Clean Tourist City title not only reaffirms Quy Nhon’s strong reputation for meeting stringent standards on environmental management, green urban spaces and urban safety, but also provides strong momentum for Gia Lai province to develop a sustainable and environmentally friendly tourism model, contributing to the successful hosting of Visit Vietnam Year – Gia Lai 2026.

The ASEAN Tourism Awards are held annually by ASEAN to honour destinations, organisations and enterprises with high-quality tourism products and services, contributing to the sustainable development of tourism in the region. The event also serves as an important platform for tourism businesses and localities to promote their tourism offerings and national tourism brands./.