Quy Nhon named among world’s top trending destinations for 2026

Ky Co tourism area in Quy Nhon. Photo: VNA

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), the trending destinations category honours places that earn consistently high volumes of reviews and ratings from the community over a 12-month period.



The title represents Tripadvisor’s highest level of recognition, awarded to fewer than 1% of the more than eight million destinations and tourism businesses listed on the platform. Beyond acknowledging outstanding quality, the award also reflects notable shifts in travel culture and helps shape global tourism trends.



"An hour's flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Quy Nhon delivers some of Vietnam's most beautiful beaches, all blissfully uncrowded," Tripadvisor wrote.



"Plan to spend 80% of your time doing nothing, and use the other 20% exploring the region's Cham-era temple towers and chowing down on fresh seafood," it added.



The allure of Quy Nhon stems from its stunning natural landscapes, featuring a harmonious blend of mountains and sea. Ky Co Beach captivates visitors with its crystal-clear waters reflecting majestic cliffs, while Eo Gio boasts towering rocky ridges embracing a crescent-shaped sandy shore. The Ghenh Rang–Tien Sa tourism site resembles a magnificent masterpiece crafted by nature. Together, they create a vibrant and spectacular coastal panorama.



Along scenic seaside routes, an increasingly well-developed system of high-end hotels and resorts has been harmoniously integrated into the natural landscape. Many resorts offer secluded spaces with sweeping ocean views, infinity pools blending into the horizon, wellness spas, and restaurants serving distinctive local cuisine.



The fusion of pristine blue seas and modern amenities enables Quy Nhon to preserve the distinctive rustic charm of central Vietnam while meeting the growing demand for high-quality resort experiences.

In addition to relaxing on tranquil beaches and immersing themselves in turquoise waters, visitors to the “sea paradise” can enjoy a wide range of marine activities, including coral diving, kayaking, canoe trips to nearby islets, fishing, and trekking along mountain slopes overlooking the ocean.



The VNAT described Quy Nhon’s recognition in the world’s trending destinations category as clear evidence of the coastal locality's growing appeal among international travellers.



As global tourists increasingly seek emotionally enriching journeys that connect them with nature and prioritise privacy, Quy Nhon stands out as a captivating ocean retreat for nature lovers and travel enthusiasts alike. The honour also presents an opportunity for the central coastal locality to further assert its unique identity, positioning Quy Nhon in particular, and Gia Lai province more broadly, as leading destinations on the global tourism map./.