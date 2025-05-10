Making news
"Hanoi oi" – Nine perspectives, one love for the capital
A photo exhibition named “Hanoi oi” (Dear Hanoi) will open at Hanoi Studio Gallery at 23-25 Mac Dinh Chi street, Ba Dinh district, on May 10, along with the introduction of a book of the same name.
It will showcase 35 photos by nine foreign and domestic photographers, featuring the 1,000-year-old capital city’s iconic scenes and hidden corners.
Despite their different styles and starting points, all of them share a deep and enduring love for the capital - a city that constantly evolves yet retains its charm and simplicity.
For the book “Hanoi oi”, each photographer selects a collection of their best photos and shares their personal perspective on the city./.