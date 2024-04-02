Making news
"Denmark in Your Eyes" painting contest awards winners
Chu Ha Giang, a sixth-grader from Nguyen Gia Thieu Secondary School in Hanoi, won the special prize for conveying a message of saving the oceans.
Of the remaining 61 individual prizes, there are two first, three second, six third, and 50 consolation prizes given to primary and secondary pupils from 22 localities.
Can Tho city’s Union of Friendship Associations, SenTia School and Nguyen Sieu Primary School in Hanoi seized three prizes in the group category.
At the award ceremony, Danish Ambassador Nicolai Prytz said supporting green growth and the transition to a sustainable society is key to the Vietnam-Denmark cooperation relationship.
The diplomat noted that the contest has created a special opportunity to add value to ongoing joint programmes at the government level within the framework of the two countries’ strategic partnership on green growth, with participating works reflecting commitments by young Vietnamese people to building a greener future for all./.