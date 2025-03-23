"Bac Bling" – A journey to discover thousand-year cultural heritage

Music video “Bac Bling” (a play on words from the northern province of Bac Ninh) by singer Hoa Minzy, which reached the top spot on YouTube charts on March 11 with up to 42 million views after 11 days, has contributed to spreading the thousand-year cultural heritage of Bac Ninh to the world.

"Bac Bling" is a music product with 100% of the scenes filmed at landmarks, historical sites, and tourist destinations in the province, such as Dau Pagoda, Dong Ho Folk Painting Village, Bac Ninh Quan Họ Folk Song Theatre, Ba Chua Kho Temple, Do Temple, Phu Lang Pottery Village, and Huu Chap Village Dyke.

It introduces famous locations associated with the culture and lifestyle of the Bac Ninh people, bringing a sense of closeness and familiarity to both local and Vietnamese viewers.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vuong Quoc Tuan immediately presented a certificate of merit to singer Hoa Minzy and the production team for their efforts in promoting Bac Ninh’s image to the world.

To date, just a few weeks after its release, the destinations featured in the MV have attracted a large number of visitors.

At the provincial People’s Committee’s regular meeting earlier this March, Tuan directed the relevant departments to give advice to the provincial authorities regrading the organisation of two free tours to encourage travel businesses to exploit the local cultural heritage and traditional art in developing tourism products. This initiative aims to effectively tap into the province’s tourism potential and strengths, especially in the early months of the year – the season of spiritual tourism.

As a result, tourists to Bac Ninh now can join in two free tours that enable them to explore renowned sites and historical landmarks within the locality.

According to Director of the Bac Ninh Museum and Tourism Promotion Centre Nguyen Huu Mao, the tours, which run from now until the end of June, have been organised to provide local residents and visitors with real experiences at various tourist destinations, craft villages and notable historical and cultural sites in the region.

The free tours aim to attract both domestic and international tourists - as well as investors in the tourism sector - to the province.

The tours will start at 8am and end at 5.30pm every Saturday and Sunday, departing from the Bac Ninh Museum at 2 Ly Thai To street in Bac Ninh city.

Tourists will be transported by 45-seat buses, with two departures scheduled each day for each tour.

The first tour will take them from Bac Ninh Museum to But Thap Pagoda, Dau Pagoda, Dong Ho Painting Village, Do Temple and Nam Hong Royal Museum before returning to Bac Ninh Museum.

The second will also depart from the museum and then travel to Phat Tich Pagoda, Kinh Duong Vuong Tomb, Phu Lang Pottery Village, Nguyen Cao Temple and Dien Quang Pagoda before coming back.

Bac Ninh has nearly 1,600 historical sites and 19 artifacts and groups of artifacts recognised as National Treasures. In addition, the province boasts four intangible cultural heritage recognised by UNESCO as World Heritage, including Bac Ninh Quan Ho (love duet) Folk Singing, Ca tru (ceremonial singing), Huu Chap tug-of-war ritual and game, and the worship of the Mother Goddesses of the Three Realms.

In 2024, the province welcomed over 2.3 million visitors, marking a 40% increase compared to the same period in 2023, with revenue reaching 1.9 trillion VND (nearly 74.5 million USD)./.