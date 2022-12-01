Quiz raises public awareness of national sea, islands

Winners of a quiz on Vietnam’s sea and islands were announced at a ceremony held by the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission in collaboration with other agencies and ministries in Hanoi on November 30.



Head of the commission Nguyen Trong Nghia, who is also Secretary of the Party Central Committee, emphasised that preserving and upholding sea and island values is the responsibility of the entire political system, and the rights and obligations of each agency, organisation, business and individual.



It is also a persistent viewpoint of the Party over the past years, the official noted, referring to the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress that highlights the task of safeguarding national sea and islands, along with relevant resolutions issued by the Politburo.



Stressing the communication efficiency of the contest, Nghia expressed his hope that contestants will be “ambassadors” who help to spread the love for national sea, islands and territorial sovereignty.



The contest is a playground for all Vietnamese at home and abroad as well as foreigners in the Southeast Asian nation, according to the official.



Launched in early July 2022, the quiz attracted 15 million registrations, with one first, one second, one third and two consolations prizes honoured./.