Quang Trung Campaign nears completion, helping rebuild lives in Quang Ngai

The Kon Tum power sector accompanies the Quang Trung Campaign by providing support, installing, inspecting and guiding residents on the safe use of electrical equipment as they move into their new homes. (Photo: VNA)

The Quang Trung Campaign in Quang Ngai province is nearing completion, with most targets fulfilled, offering timely relief to residents affected by late-year natural disasters.

In late 2025, the province was battered by severe weather, as unusually heavy rainfall struck 84 of its 96 communes, wards and special administrative units, causing widespread damage. Under the fast-track Quang Trung Campaign launched by the Prime Minister, Quang Ngai identified 37 houses that required complete reconstruction.

Dinh Van Quan, a resident of Go Ro village in Tay Tra commune, whose family received support from police officers to rebuild their home, said the work was carried out under difficult conditions due to erratic weather and challenging terrain. Nevertheless, police officers worked around the clock alongside local authorities to complete a new house that is larger, stronger and safer than the previous one. In addition to housing assistance, authorities and functional forces also provided essential household items such as stoves, cooking utensils and fans.

Major General Ho Song An, Director of the Quang Ngai provincial Department of Public Security, said the provincial police took the lead in constructing 32 of the 37 houses that were completely destroyed. Officers were deployed to localities to work day and night, guided by the spirit that “whenever people are in need or facing hardship, the police are there.” All houses undertaken by the provincial police are expected to be completed before January 10.

The Quang Trung Campaign mobilises multiple forces to build new homes for residents in Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)

The near completion of the Quang Trung Campaign has brought reassurance and renewed optimism to storm- and flood-affected residents in Quang Ngai as the Lunar New Year approaches.

In Mang Ri commune, another hard-hit area, the local Xe Dang community has demonstrated resilience, with solidarity remaining strong despite the devastation. After the storms, police forces, militia, local authorities and residents joined hands to rebuild their lives, establishing new settlements that are safer than their former homes.

Do Tam Hien, Vice Chairman of the Quang Ngai provincial People’s Committee, said that in 2026 the province will continue to balance its budget to strengthen disaster recovery efforts, while directing communes, wards and special administrative units to review housing conditions and ensure that no household in difficulty is left unsupported ahead of Tet (Lunar New Year).

Natural disasters in the final months of 2025 severely damaged 37 houses in Quang Ngai, all of which require rebuilding, while around 1,500 others need repairs. The province has allocated 570 billion VND (nearly 21.7 million USD) to disaster recovery, prioritising essential needs, particularly housing, to help residents stabilise their lives./.