Quang Trung Campaign helps deepen army-people bond in Khanh Hoa

Soldiers bid farewell to residents in Suoi Dau commune, Khanh Hoa province, after fulfilling their tasks in the Quang Trung Campaign. Photo: VNA

The “Quang Trung Campaign” to rebuild homes for flood-affected residents in the central province of Khanh Hoa has been completed. From lowlands to mountainous areas, from rural communities to urban centres, houses that were once swept away or collapsed by floods have now been rebuilt to be solid and durable.



Although the campaign has concluded, its resonance remains strong. The images of armed forces personnel in their familiar uniforms, staying day and night in affected areas to rebuild each home for flood-hit residents, will long be remembered. For local people, the new houses not only provide shelter from sun and rain, but also serve as a firm spiritual anchor, restoring confidence and helping them stabilise their lives and rise again after natural disasters.



The family of Cao La Duong in Nam Khanh Vinh Commune is filled with joy as they settle into their new home, inaugurated on January 10. The house was built with support from Regiment 974 under the Khanh Hoa Military Command, following more than 20 days during which officers and soldiers trekked across streams, mountain passes and landslide-prone areas to transport construction materials to the site.



Inside the house, still redolent of fresh limewash, Duong proudly showed Vietnam News Agency reporters around each room, barely concealing his emotion as he pointed out a new television set presented by the naval force. Simple though they may be, these gifts are rich in meaning, reflecting the deep sense of solidarity, care and close bonds shared between the officers and soldiers and people living in disadvantaged areas.



Ngo Thi Nam, 61, from the Cu Thanh resettlement area, shared that floods had destroyed her land and home, leaving her family with nothing. Grateful for the State’s allocation of a new plot of land and the tireless efforts of soldiers who worked day and night to build a house, she said her family is now finally able to enjoy a stable home.



“If it weren’t for the soldiers, I would probably still be renting a place to live, and this Tet (Lunar New Year) I wouldn’t even know where I would be staying,” Nam said, visibly moved.



Major General Tran Minh Trong, Deputy Political Commissar of Military Region 5 Command, stressed that throughout the Quang Trung Campaign, all officers and soldiers strictly observed military discipline, State laws, and regulations on mass mobilisation. They demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility, overcoming harsh weather conditions and working tirelessly by day and, when necessary, through the night.



In the early days of the 2026 Lunar New Year, which begins on February 17, households that suffered severe damage from recent floods will be able to return to live in their new homes.



Trong said he hopes that local authorities will continue to support residents in overcoming difficulties, striving to move forward, and successfully fulfilling targets for socio-economic development in conjunction with ensuring national defence and security in the area.



With a strong sense of responsibility and what they describe as an “order from the heart,” the military has reaffirmed its role as a steadfast pillar of support for the people./.