Quang Trung Campaign close to finish: Strength of Party–people unity

Soldiers build houses for flood-hit families in Gia Lai. Photo: VNA

Tens of thousands of newly built or repaired houses are nearing completion, offering renewed hope to families preparing to welcome the Year of the Horse under safer roofs.



The year 2025 is remembered as one of the most devastating in terms of natural disasters, with successive storms and floods sweeping from northern mountainous areas to the central and the Central Highlands regions. In the stretch from Quang Tri to Lam Dong provinces, nearly 1,600 houses were completely destroyed or swept away, while more than 34,700 others suffered severe damage. Nationwide losses from natural disasters were estimated at nearly 100 trillion VND, leaving 420 people dead or missing.



Beyond immediate relief, the urgent task was rapid and sustainable reconstruction to help people stabilise their lives. In late November last year, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed Official Dispatch No. 234/CD-TTg, launching the “Quang Trung Campaign” to swiftly rebuild and repair houses damaged by recent disasters in central provinces. The campaign, marked by urgency and determination, set a clear goal - no one should welcome Tet without a home.



The Prime Minister stressed that the campaign is not merely a construction drive, but a deeply humane effort reflecting the Party and State’s responsibility towards the people. Completing the campaign before Tet will not only ensure shelter but also bring strong spiritual encouragement, while serving as a meaningful project in celebration of the 14th National Party Congress.



According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien, all directions have been thoroughly implemented from the central to local levels, mobilising the entire political system and maximising resources, with construction carried out “day and night”.



Ministries and localities moved swiftly in unison. The Ministry of Construction issued 360 standard housing designs tailored to different regions and ensured the supply of building materials. The Ministry of Finance proposed Government support worth 328 billion VND for affected localities. Acting as the overall coordinator, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment managed and allocated domestic and international aid, closely monitoring progress on the ground. As a result, embassies and international organisations pledged and provided assistance worth 11.5 million USD, significantly easing budgetary pressure and accelerating implementation.



By December 30, repairs to 34,759 damaged houses had been completed, meeting 100% of the target. As of January 6, 1,046 of 1,597 newly built houses had been finished, with all remaining units under construction and many more than 80% complete.



On the ground, the armed forces played a pivotal role. The Ministry of National Defence mobilised nearly 250,000 personnel and around 9,000 vehicles, directly building 619 new houses and repairing 363 others, while providing cash and essential supplies. Alongside them, the public security forces deployed more than 11,000 officers, building 420 completely collapsed houses with support of 50 million VND per unit, and mobilising over 120 billion VND in total resources.



Together with contributions from mass organisations, businesses and people nationwide, the campaign has embodied the strength of Party–people unity. As Tet approaches, rows of newly repaired and rebuilt homes stand as tangible proof of solidarity, restoring confidence and helping flood-hit communities look forward to rebuilding their lives./.