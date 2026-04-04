Quang Tri unveils visual identity for 2026 Festival for Peace

The official visual identity fo the festival is designed to convey a message of peace, unity and sustainable development to domestic and foreign audiences. Photo: VNA

The Quang Tri provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on April 4 unveiled the official visual identity for the 2026 Festival for Peace, designed to convey a message of peace, unity and sustainable development to domestic and foreign audiences.

The design centres on a white dove – the global symbol of peace – carrying a golden rice ear and three flowing multicoloured silk ribbons. The rice ear reflects Vietnam’s agricultural civilisation and conveys the idea that peace is not only the absence of war but also the groundwork for stability, prosperity and long-term development. It deliberately blends universal values with distinct Vietnamese identity.



The three silk ribbons in red, yellow and blue form a striking visual motif. Red and yellow echo the national flag, symbolising the patriotic spirit, while blue evokes peace, vitality and renewal. Together, the ribbons also represent the unity of Vietnam’s northern, central and southern regions, symbolically lifting the dove as it carries the country’s aspirations for peace onto the global stage.

The background features iconic images of Quang Tri, including rivers, rice paddies, traditional houses, wind power fields and key historical sites among 647 local cultural and historical relics, highlighting both its wartime past and its shift toward a sustainable future.

A department representative said the design serves as a strategic communications tool to spread humanitarian values of peace, dialogue and social responsibility while positioning Quang Tri as a destination for peace and reinforcing its role in linking cultural and historical values with sustainable tourism.

Running from March to December under the theme “From Memory to the Future – Quang Tri for Peace”, the festival aims to honour solidarity and friendship, pay tribute to fallen heroes who fought for national independence, and instill patriotism in younger generations while spreading a message of peace globally.

The centerpiece will be the grand opening ceremony in July 2026 at the Hien Luong – Ben Hai special national relic site, featuring a special music show, a “Peace Bell” ringing ceremony and a spectacular high-altitude fireworks display.

On July 26 evening, ahead of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27), candle-lighting ceremonies will be held at war cemeteries across the province, followed by the release of floating lanterns on the Thach Han River, a symbolic gesture of gratitude to fallen soldiers and a reminder to younger Vietnamese of peace’s true value.

Supporting events include a peace cycling day in April, a hot air balloon festival in September at the Hien Luong – Ben Hai area, major sporting highlights such as the Phong Nha Wild Trail in May and the “Quang Tri Amazing Marathon” in August, plus commemorative activities marking the 100th anniversary of Khe Sanh coffee in October./.