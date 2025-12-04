Making news
Quang Tri tightens control to prevent fishing‑rule violations
The central province of Quang Tri, which has more than 191 km of coastline and over 8,000 fishing vessels, has been stepping up efforts in line with the national drive to eradicate illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Strengthening control from ports to fishing grounds
To contribute to the country’s efforts to have the EC’s yellow card removed, Quang Tri has been intensifying measures to prevent IUU fishing. Local forces have strengthened coordination to strictly control vessel movements, catch declarations and regulation compliance, while enhancing communication to ensure fishers operate lawfully.
The province has maintained stringent inspection and monitoring at its fishing ports. All vessels are checked for licensing, catch logs and vessel monitoring system (VMS) connectivity before departure, with violations strictly handled.
At Cua Viet Fishing Port, Port Director Nguyen Thien Nhan said the port now meets infrastructure requirements for increased vessel traffic and works closely with the IUU fishing control office to ensure full compliance checks. Any vessel—local or from other provinces—found failing to maintain VMS connection is held at port, he noted, adding that strict enforcement remains essential to avoid delays in lifting the EC’s yellow card.
At the IUU fishing control office in Cua Viet, officials from the Sub-Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance, local police, Border Guard and port management maintain round-the-clock duty.
According to Tran Thu Vinh from the sub-department, more than 180 vessels of 15 metres or longer are monitored via a 24/7 tracking system. Any abnormal signal triggers immediate verification to prevent loss of VMS connection or boundary violations.
Border Guard officers also use pre-departure procedures to remind vessel owners of regulations, especially those on VMS connectivity, proper logbook recording and avoiding encroachment into foreign waters.
Due to consistent coordination, Quang Tri has achieved notable outcomes: 100% of vessels of six metres or longer (4,664 vessels) are registered, 98.1% are licensed, and 98.8% have VMS installed. The province has also recorded no cases of boundary violations for an extended period, and fishing ports have collected all required logbooks.
Improved awareness among fishers
These results reflect not only stronger enforcement but also a clear shift in fishers’ awareness. According to Le Ngoc Linh, Vice Director of the provincial Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance Sub-Department, sustainable IUU fishing prevention hinges on fishers' understanding of regulations, maritime boundaries and the risks of violations. Strict penalties, he said, reinforce compliance.
Local fishers also acknowledged this shift. Nguyen Van Binh from Dong Hoi ward said fishers now clearly understand maritime boundaries, relevant legislation and the consequences of violating foreign waters. Similarly, Bui Xuan Tan from Cua Viet noted that regular reminders from authorities, along with boundary charts and vessel identification systems, help fishers feel secure when operating legally.
To further raise awareness, the province has directed all levels and localities to intensify communication through meetings, leaflets and requiring vessel owners and captains to sign commitments against violations.
Despite progress, challenges remain, including expired vessel registrations, VMS signal failures, limited port infrastructure and inconsistent enforcement in some localities.
To address these issues, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Nam requested agencies and localities to resolve bottlenecks and implement IUU fishing-prevention tasks effectively. He also instructed the Department of Agriculture and Environment to establish a hotline to support fishers, ensure lawful operations and strengthen communication to help the fishing community comply with fishing regulations./.