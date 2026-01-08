Quang Tri tightens control of vessels to prevent IUU fishing

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Amid rising demand for offshore fishing in the early days of the new year, local authorities in the central coastal province of Quang Tri have stepped up controls on vessels entering and leaving ports to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



Currently, Quang Tri has nearly 1,350 offshore fishing vessels. Despite persistent challenges such as labour shortage, rising fuel prices and unstable marine resources, local fishermen continue to venture out to sea, maintaining their traditional livelihoods. In 2025, the province’s total aquatic output reached more than 138,600 tonnes.



To support fishermen, functional forces regularly provide updates on weather conditions and fishing grounds, while intensifying communication and awareness campaigns to encourage vessel owners and captains to strictly comply with fisheries regulations. Controls on fishing vessels entering and leaving ports are maintained continuously, especially during the period leading up to the Lunar New Year (Tet), when fishing activity typically increases.



According to Major Colonel Pham Quang Hung, head of the Nhat Le Border Guard Control Station, border guard forces work closely with relevant units to rigorously inspect documentation, manage vessel monitoring systems (VMS), and remind fishermen to operate within designated routes and waters, and avoid encroachment into foreign waters.



As part of intensified efforts to prevent IUU fishing ahead of the Lunar New Year, the province has instructed agencies and localities to review and classify all vessels that have lost VMS connectivity, and to strictly handle cases that do not meet operational requirements. It is also focusing on resolving violations thoroughly, avoiding prolonged backlogs that could undermine fleet management.



Le Van Bao, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Quang Tri will continue to closely manage vessels that do not meet operation conditions, while reinforcing the role and responsibility of grassroots authorities in mobilising vessel owners to complete all required procedures. Strict controls over vessel entry and exit at ports and estuaries will be maintained, with a firm stance on preventing IUU violations early and from afar.



Combating IUU fishing is a regular and long-term task that requires the coordinated involvement of the entire political system, Bao stressed./.