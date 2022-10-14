Quang Tri takes concerted measures to prevent IUU fishing

The central coastal province of Quang Tri is drastically carrying out various measures to address the European Commission (EC)’s ‘yellow card’ warning related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



Accordingly, at Nam Cua Viet fishing port in Trieu Phong district, staff members of the provincial Fisheries Sub-Department are always on duty to monitor locations of fishing vessels installed with journey monitoring devices to detect any possible violation cases.



They also coordinate with the border guard force in collecting fishermen's fishing logs, carefully recording each ship docking and departing, supervising the loading and unloading of aquatic products at the port, and certifying the origin of caught seafood.



The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has coordinated in opening 74 training courses on related laws and policies for over 6,500 local fishermen.



As of October 13, 178 out of 187 fishing vessels, that need to be equipped with journey monitoring devices, had completed the installation.



Thanks to these efforts, to date, the province has recorded no fishing vessels and fishermen violating foreign waters.



Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ha Sy Dong requested units and local authorities to continue stepping up the communication work to raise fishermen’s awareness, speeding up the data entry of fishing vessels into the national fisheries database in accordance with regulations, soon complete the installation of vessel monitoring equipment on all the remaining boats, and strictly punish any violations./.