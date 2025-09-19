Making news
Quang Tri, Savannakhet coordinate to safeguard border security, order
Vietnam's central Quang Tri province and its Lao neighbouring province of Savannakhet on September 18 agreed to maintain close coordination in combating all types of crime, ensuring security, social order, and safety, while firmly safeguarding each country’s territorial sovereignty.
The agreement was reached at the annual meeting between the Border Guard Command of Quang Tri and the Department of Public Security of Savannakhet in Dong Hoi ward of Quang Tri province.
The two sides signed the minutes of the meeting, setting out tasks for 2025–2026. They agreed to measures to address shortcomings and focus on educating officials and residents along the shared border about the Agreement on the Regulations for Land Border and Border Gate Management to ensure compliance, thereby contributing to building a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development.
They reached consensus on handling and resolving situations and incidents in accordance with the agreement as well as the laws of each country.
The two sides will continue to coordinate in inspection, control, and strict management of people, vehicles, and goods crossing the border and border gates, and to create a smooth environment for cross-border travel in compliance with each country’s laws. They will also advise authorities to study and supplement plans for opening border crossings, auxiliary gates, and border markets; coordinate joint drills to combat and prevent free migration and illegal entry and exit; and maintain regular meetings and mutual visits./.