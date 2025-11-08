Quang Tri: Rare Burmese python released back into the wild

The python is transported to a suitable area and released back into the wild. (Photo: VNA)

A 30-kg Burmese python (Python bivittatus) was released back into its natural habitat in the central province of Quang Tri on November 6.

The rare python is listed as an endangered, precious, and rare forest serpent in Group IIB under Government Decree No. 84/2021/ND-CP dated September 22, 2021.

Pham Van Nam, a resident in Bau 3 village in Tuyen Hoa Commune, discovered the python coiled in a corner of his house. He reported it to the local authorities and the forest protection force.

Forest rangers quickly coordinated with local authorities to safely capture the animal, preventing any risk to people and livestock. The python was then transported to a suitable area and released back into the wild.

The safe release of the python back into the wild demonstrates Vietnam's strong sense of wildlife protection, contributing to ecological balance and biodiversity conservation./.