Quang Tri province approves wildlife restoration project

A camera trap photo of a Chinese serow (Capricornis milneedwardsii) in the Dong Chau – Khe Nuoc Trong Nature Reserve (Photo published by VNA)

A project on supporting wildlife restoration in Dong Chau – Khe Nuoc Trong Nature Reserve, sponsored by World Land Trust, has been approved by the People’s Committee of central Quang Tri province.

The project has a total non-refundable grant value of 48,310 USD and will be implemented in Kim Ngan commune until December 31, 2027. This initiative aims to restore wildlife populations, enhance biodiversity, and reduce illegal hunting through patrolling and the removal of snares.

Additionally, the project is preparing for the reintroduction of the Edwards's Pheasant (Lophura edwardsi), a species once believed to be extinct in the wild.

The Quang Tri provincial People's Committee instructed the Viet Nature Conservation One-member Company Limited, in coordination with World Land Trust and local authorities, to implement the project in line with regulations on foreign-funded programmes.

The Dong Chau – Khe Nuoc Trong Nature Reserve, spanning over 22,200 hectares with more than 95% forest cover, is regarded as the “green gem” of the Truong Son Range. It shelters a diverse tropical ecosystem, home to rare species such as the Ha Tinh Langur, the Saola, the Large-Antlered Muntjac, and the White-Cheeked Gibbon.

The reserve also plays a vital role as a watershed for the Kien Giang and Nhat Le rivers, as the southernmost link of the North Truong Son Green Corridor, connecting Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park with Bac Huong Hoa Nature Reserve.

Quang Tri plans to combine wildlife conservation with sustainable ecotourism development, aiming to establish the site as a Truong Son nature experience and conservation centre, symbolising the revival of the Edwards’s pheasant in central Vietnam’s mountains./.