Quang Tri intensifies IUU fishing prevention through strict vessel management
Authorities in the central province of Quang Tri have strengthened efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing through tighter management, examination, and monitoring of fishing vessels.
As of May 30, all 775 local fishing vessels over 6 metres in length have been fully registered. Over 300 formerly unlicensed and unregistered boats have also been granted certificates in line with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s latest regulations.
The fisheries sub-department has coordinated with local authorities to directly meet fishermen to guide them through registration, licensing, and vessel marking procedures. All information about the registered and licensed vessels has also been updated on the national fisheries database.
The monitoring of port arrivals and departures has also been reinforced as one of the most important measures for combating IUU fishing. At Nam Cua Viet Fishery Port, the inter-agency team has inspected all vessels entering or leaving the harbour, ensuring full compliance with documentation requirements.
From January to May, authorities checked over 160 vessel departures and 150 arrivals at Cua Viet Port, including 100% of the large vessels 24 metres long and over. The work has also been carried out seriously at Cua Viet Market and Cua Tung Port.
Besides, management boards have examined all vessel monitoring equipment to ensure they operate uninterruptedly. The tracking devices have been installed on 183 of the 186 targeted vehicles, or over 98%, while the three remainders already suspended operations.
A representative of the Quang Tri fisheries sub-department said personnel are assigned to man the monitoring sytem around the clock to detect and prevent illegal activities, especially near maritime boundaries. As a result, the province has recorded no fishing vessels infringe foreign waters.
High-risk vessels were identified and reported to relevant national and local agencies such as the Directorate of Fisheries and Fisheries Resources Surveillance, the Border Guard High Command, administrations of coastal localities, and fishery ports' management boards for further supervision.
These coordinated measures form part of Quang Tri’s broader commitment to meeting anti-IUU fishing requirements and ensuring sustainable fisheries./.