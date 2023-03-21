Making news
Quang Tri fights illegal fishing for sustainable fisheries development
This is in accordance with the Politburo’s resolution on socio-economic development and ensuring national defence and security in the north central and coastal central regions till 2030 with a vision to 2045.
With a 75km coastline and traditional fishing grounds around Con Co island, the south of the Gulf of Tonkin, and Hoang Sa fishing grounds with abundant and high-value seafood resources, Quang Tri is well-positioned to develop fisheries.
Last year, the province caught nearly 27,000 tonnes of seafood, which is expected to increase this year. The seafood is used as materials for processing factories and for export. The sector generated direct jobs for 16,000 workers in 16 coastal communes and townships.
Fishermen have received assistance in the form of preferential loans to build and upgrade their fishing vessels and equip them with effective global positioning system (GPS).
A representative from the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said in order to encourage fishermen to set sail, the department has increased training for them, and developed production co-working teams at sea to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty over seas and islands. It has also instructed farmers to how develop logistics services at sea and provided them with diesel and necessities to save their fuel costs.
During crackdowns on IUU, no fishing vessels or fishermen were found to have violated regulations in foreign waters. Up to 99.8% of fishing boats with a length of 24m and above showed fishing logbooks when being asked. All fishing vessels were notified before entering or leaving ports. While docking at designated ports, they had their catches monitored.
However, there is still a delay in the repair and upgrade of Nam Cua Viet and Cua Tung fishing ports, as part of a 300 billion VND (13 million USD) project on building and upgrading fishing logistics facilities in Quang Tri.
The provincial IUU steering committee suggested ministries and agencies allocate capital to speed up the works./.