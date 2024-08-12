Quang Tri artistic programme honours fallen soldiers, desire for peace

A performance in the artistic programme “Eternal Epic”. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People’s Committee of the central province of Quang Tri on August 11 organised an artistic programme at the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel Special Historical Site and the Thach Han River lantern wharf to honour fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and freedom and deliver a message on the desire for peace.

The event “Eternal Epic” was among activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Geneva agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Vietnam (1954-2024). It was held within the framework of the “Festival for Peace 2024” – the first of its kind to be held in the province.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung emphasised that although the war ended a long time ago, many soldiers and families across the country are still suffering pain and loss caused by war that cannot be compensated for.

Trung requested that agencies at all levels, sectors, organisations and people to engage in activities to further support revolution contributors.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said that the Party, State and people of Vietnam will never forget the great contributions of soldiers, martyrs, wounded and sick soldiers, and people to the cause of national protection.

The art programme helps portray an image of a generation of young people who set aside their schooling, responded to the call of the Fatherland to fight for the national liberation and independence, Hung said.

The Quang Tri ancient citadel in Quang Tri province has gone down in national history as a symbol of bravery after local military units and people fought for 81 days against enemy troops, from June 28 to September 16, 1972. This contributed to the success of the Paris talks and the 1975 Spring Campaign which ultimately brought about the liberation of Vietnam’s southern region and national re-unification./.