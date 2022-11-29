Making news
Quang Tri: 70kg sea turtle released back to the wild
Soldiers from the border guard post in Cua Viet port collaborated with the local authorities to release the sea turtle.
Major Nguyen Van Anh, political commissar of the border post, said in early morning of the same day, the animal was found by Nguyen Van Duc, who was casting a fishing net about five nautical miles off the coast of Gio Linh. The 50-year-old fisherman then alerted the border guards, who helped him free the marine reptile.
The Olive ridley sea turtle, listed among endangered and rare species that need urgent protection, had its health checked and was tagged before being released.
In Vietnam, any act of illegally hunting, killing, raising, confining, possessing, transporting, or trading in sea turtles or their parts and products is a serious violation of the law and may be subject to prosecution with a penalty of up to 15 years in prison./.