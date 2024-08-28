Making news
Quang Trach – Quynh Luu 500kV transmission line put into operation
As part of the Circuit-3 electricity transmission line project running from the Quang Binh province’s Quang Trach district to the northern province of Hung Yen’s Pho Noi, the 226-km line passes through Quang Trach and the central province of Nghe An’s Quynh Luu district. Its construction began on January 18, 2024.
It is expected to reduce the load and avoid overloading of the existing 500KV lines, particularly when hydropower plants generate low power. Besides, it is said to contribute to improving the transmission stability and strengthening the capacity from power sources in the south-central region to the load centre in the northern region.
The operation of the line is a great motive for relevant units to complete procedures and inaugurate the entire Circuit-3 500kV transmission line in the coming days to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day.
Construction on the Quang Trach – Pho Noi transmission line kick-started in October last year. It is about 519 km long, and runs through 211 communes and wards in 43 districts of nine provinces, with a total investment of around 22.35 trillion VND (over 900 million USD).
It consists of four sub-projects, namely Quang Trach – Quynh Luu, Quynh Luu – Thanh Hoa, Thanh Hoa – Nam Dinh 1 thermal power plant, and Nam Dinh 1 thermal power plant – Pho Noi.
The Thanh Hoa – Nam Dinh 1 thermal power plant line was put into operation on June 30, and the Quynh Luu – Thanh Hoa, and Nam Dinh 1 thermal power plant – Pho Noi lines on August 19./.