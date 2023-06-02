Quang Ninh: Tuan Chau-Ha Long commercial flights to be operated in July

The carrier conducted a survey of the conditions for take-off and landing on the route and opened a flight training course for seaplane pilots in Co To district on June 1.



Nguyen Ba Hai, a seaplane captain from the company, said the opening of the route will cut the time travelling from Ha Long city to Co To island to 20 minutes from the current 90 minutes.



Cessna Caravan aircraft will be used on the route, Hai said, adding that Hai Au airline has ten-year experience of operating in the Ha Long Bay area with a 100% safe flight rate.



In the first five months of this year, Co To district hosted 72,000 visitors. In May alone, the figure was nearly 39,000, including 1,118 foreigners./.