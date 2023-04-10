Making news
Quang Ninh to launch 38 new tourism products in 2023
Accordingly, Ha Long city will introduce eight products, including those piloted in the previous years such as night cruise tours and sport tourism.
Bui Duc Long, the owner of ship-restaurant Sea Octopus, said this is one of the latest products launched in Ha Long city in response to the full opening of tourism activities and diversifying local tourism products.
Recently, Ha Long city’s authority has also decided to reopen Bai Tho mountain to provide tourists with mountain climbing experiences to discover cultural and historical values, and contemplate the beauty of Ha Long Bay and Ha Long city from above.
Meanwhile, Mong Cai city will introduce unique cuisine and culture and the landscape of the border land, focusing in Hai Xuan, Bac Son, Quang Duc and Binh Ngoc communes.
Van Don district will launch six products, including three ones related to Bai Tu Long National Park, which boasts a pristine and beautiful landscape and biodiversity value. Van Don will focus on exploiting the potential and strengths of its forests and sea with products such as kayaking, rafting, scuba diving, exploring caves, and nighttime tours.
Three new tourism products of Co To island district include scuba diving in Thanh Lan island, camping on Ba Chau beach of Thanh Lan island and visiting islands near the shore. They are expected to draw visitors that love adventure tourism.
Other products include entertainment and resort tourism on Cai Chien island; resort tourism in Da Dung island; spiritual and culture tours to Ba Che district and Quang Yen township’s Ha Nam island; maritime tourism in Tien Yen district; eco-tourism in Binh Lieu district, and camping tourism in Binh Huong and Phuong Hoang mountains in Uong Bi city.
In 2022, Quang Ninh adopted the policy of safely and flexibly adapting to and effectively controlling the COVID-19 pandemic; making use of all mechanisms to recover tourism; and recovering and developing tourism manpower. As a result, it attracted 11.6 million tourist arrivals, including 304,000 international visitors, and earned 28 trillion VND (nearly 1.2 billion USD) in tourism revenue. The sector contributed to 6% of the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) last year.
For 2023, the province looks to establish itself as a premier destination in Vietnam and welcome 15 million tourist arrivals, 500,000 higher than pre-pandemic period in 2019, and gain some 32.4 trillion VND in revenue./.