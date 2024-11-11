Making news
Quang Ninh to host 3rd Vietnam Int'l Digital Week next week
The 3rd Vietnam International Digital Week will take place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, from November 19-22 for the second consecutive year.
It will provide an opportunity for organisations and businesses to exchange ideas and connect with both domestic and international management agencies, associations, and enterprises on information technology development, digital transformation, and digital infrastructure development.
It will also serve as a platform to learn from and share experiences in making development, technology, and human resources policies and strategies; establish partnerships; and propose solutions to address current challenges.
Additionally, the event will create a chance to showcase products and services, attract investment, and establish cooperation between Quang Ninh and technology partners both inside and outside Vietnam.
A variety of activities will take place within the framework of the digital week, including a ministerial roundtable, the fourth ASEAN 5G Conference, an international forum on digital strategy, policy, and AI governance with Australia, the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting on Information, and a workshop on policy and regulation recommendations to promote trusted services in ASEAN.
The event will feature an international digital investment forum – an opportunity to attract foreign investment in ICT in provinces, cities, and industrial zones; the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)’s conference on human resources for digital transformation and digital economy development; the Vietnam-ITU conference on AI governance and applications in industry; the Vietnam-Republic of Korea Digital Transformation Forum; and the Southeast Asia Hackathon competition, among others./.